Netflix and Peyton Manning’s production company take you inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this 9-part docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season. Patrick Mahomes obviously had the best season of all-three quarterbacks as he was named regular season MVP and Super Bowl MVP, winning his second championship at 27 years old. Check out the trailer below
Netflix QB docuseries drops today. Check out the trailer (WATCH)
by Bill Pollock | Jul 12, 2023 | News, Sports Features