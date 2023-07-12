Netflix QB docuseries drops today. Check out the trailer (WATCH)

by | Jul 12, 2023 | News, Sports Features

Patrick Mahomes Screenshot/Netflix

Netflix and Peyton Manning’s production company take you inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this 9-part docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season. Patrick Mahomes obviously had the best season of all-three quarterbacks as he was named regular season MVP and Super Bowl MVP, winning his second championship at 27 years old. Check out the trailer below