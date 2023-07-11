Audit of St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office moving forward

An audit of the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office is moving forward again.

State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, R-Missouri, along with a team of auditors, visited the Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis Monday to investigate its actions under former Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who resigned in May. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Gardner’s administration engaged in a constant back-and-forth with the State Auditor’s office, refusing to hand over some documents while heavily redacting others.

Fitzpatrick also posted a message to his office’s official Twitter account, stating that Monday’s visit marked the first time the Missouri Auditor “has been allowed onsite since the audit began in 2021.” The audit was launched by Fitzpatrick’s predecessor, Nicole Galloway, D-Missouri.

Gabe Gore, the new Circuit Attorney for St. Louis, is fully cooperating with the audit.

