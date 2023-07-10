No pardon for former Kansas City police detective

A former Kansas City police detective remains a convicted felon.

Governor Mike Parson announced Friday that he’d issued 18 pardons for the month of June, but that list did not include former Kansas City police detective Eric Devalkenaere. He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Cameron Lamb and sentenced to six years in prison.

Devalkenaere is currently free on bond.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker had sent a letter to the governor asking him not to pardon Devalkenaere, but Parson accused her of playing “political games” in making the request. Meanwhile, Attorney General Andrew Bailey is pushing for Devalkenaere’s conviction to be tossed out and advocating for a new trial.

Copyright 2023, Missourinet.