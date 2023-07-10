Mizzou student keeps pushing to the top of the world in Pickleball rankings (LISTEN)

Whether Ashland, Mo. native Dylan Frazier is playing singles, men’s, or mixed doubles, he’s ranked in the top ten in the world. Dylan is preparing for his next professional tournament this weekend. When Dylan isn’t traveling to one of the 30 tournaments he’ll play in a year, he’s back in Columbia, also taking online classes at Mizzou. As sponsorships continue to roll in Dylan’s plan is to push his pro career as far as he can as the sport picks up popularity.

