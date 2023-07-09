Top Missouri House Democrat announces run for governor

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) briefs Capitol reporters in Jefferson City on May 7, 2021, as Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) listens (photo courtesy of Ben Peters at House Communications)

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade has announced she is running for governor in 2024. She’s been considering a run for the top job for a while.

Quade touts growing up with parents working blue-collar jobs, being the first in her family to graduate from high school, and working her way through Missouri State.

“Missourians care about their freedoms, and extremist Republicans won’t stop stripping away the rights of Missourians. Be it abortion, the yearly attacks on the initiative petition process, overruling Missouri voters on Medicaid expansion, the extremist Republicans have been steering Missouri off a cliff,” she said in a news release.

Quade joins Republicans, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

“My daddy wasn’t a US Senator or Governor. I don’t own a car dealership, or a cattle farm. I’m a mom, a social worker, and a leader who builds bridges to make change. Together, we can make Missouri the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Quade.

Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, is also debating whether to run.

The Democrat from Springfield was first elected in 2016. She has served as the House Minority Leader since 2019.

Term limits will force her out of the Missouri House of Representatives at the end of 2024.

