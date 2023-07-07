Treeline Music Fest completes 2023 lineup with country star Jo Dee Messina

Treeline Music Fest has completed its 2023 lineup of performers with the addition of veteran country singer, Jo Dee Messina as a headliner. Cole Swindell’s tribute to her “Heads Carolina, Tails California” 1996 hit also reached #1 on the country charts last year.

Watch video of their duet CMA performance:

The announcement marks the release of a new single and is an addition to her current national tour.

Messina joins Japanese Breakfast, Ethel Cain, Noah Cyrus. MUNA, Salt-N-Pepa, Amanda Shires, the Robert Cray Band, Sierra Ferrell and other acts at Stephens Lake Park on September 29 – October 1, 2023.

See the lineup https://www.treelinemusicfest.com/lineup

Rebranded from RootsNBlues, Treeline Music Fest is owned and managed by Tracy Lane and Shay Jasper, and is the only women-owned festivals in the country. Lane says that the name change opens up new possibilities for future artists lineups and will help attract diverse artists from different genres.

The festival takes place over three afternoon/evenings in the 50-acre Stephens Lake Park in downtown Columbia. Audiences move between two large stages with staggered performances.

The producers of Treeline have adjusted the stage schedule this year. “We’ve also curated a schedule that allows fans to experience the full set of every headlining artists. Unlike other festivals, at Treeline, no one has to choose which headliner to see. We have made it possible to witness every legendary and contemporary headliner every night,” Lane told Missourinet.

Organizers announced that many amenities have been added to ensure that Treeline is a welcoming space, regardless of age or ability. For details, visit https://www.treelinemusicfest.com/.