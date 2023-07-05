Plan on traffic delays on I-70 Thursday evening

Traffic on Interstate 70 is going to be moved onto the new westbound Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport.

Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation are going to reduce eastbound traffic to one lane and redirect it to the new westbound bridge Thursday at 7:00 p.m. By midnight, all east bound traffic will be on the new bridge, according to a MoDOT release.

The new bridge will have four lanes – two westbound and two eastbound while the old Rocheport Bridge is demolished, and a new eastbound bridge is constructed.

The project is targeting a late 2024 completion date.

