Another invasive fish found in Missouri (LISTEN)

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed a second northern snakehead. The fish was captured by an angler on May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation Area in Wayne County. The first northern snakehead recorded in Missouri was caught in a borrowed ditch within the St. Francis River levees in Dunklin County in 2019.

Snakeheads are an invasive species native to Asia. They’re aggressive predators, preying on native species and competing for resources. MDC Invasive Species Coordinator Angela Sokolowski joined Show Me Today to discuss the dangers of this fish that can also live on land!