Kansas City 8th best place to launch a career, study finds

Kansas City is getting high marks in a survey geared toward young professionals.

New York-based Bankrate.com has published its top ten list of best places for young professionals to start their careers, and Kansas City ranks 8th. The survey cited the KC metro area 5th in affordability, although it came in 18th in quality of life and 21st in employment opportunity.

St. Louis finished outside the top ten but came in 20th, getting low marks in quality of life (43) and employment opportunity (30), but coming in at Number One in affordability.

The Number One overall ranking for best place for young professionals to start their careers: Austin, Texas. The full survey can be found here.

