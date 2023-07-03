Jefferson City to ring in Independence Day with Salute to America

The Capital City is getting ready to ring in the red, white, and blue with the 2023 Salute to America coming to downtown Jefferson City. The grounds of the Missouri State Capitol will be closed off as hundreds of thousands converge to celebrate America’s Independence.

“If you can find the capitol, you can find us,” according to 2023 Festival Chair, Nicole Slusser. “So, we’re going to be, we’re going to have a bunch of food trucks there. They’re going to be circling the capitol. Parking should be a little easier. I know a lot of people park down around some of the state parking lots and different things and it’s easy to access the capitol from there.”

Events lining up this year’s one-day event include a Freedom Fun Run 5K, the American movies themed parade, and a classic car cruise in.

“We’re going to have a bunch of food vendors this year and make sure there’s plenty of food and we also encourage people to bring their lawn chairs,” says Slusser. “Bring a lawn chair, spend the whole day, make yourself at home, and don’t forget about the fireworks at 9:45 p.m.”

The one-day event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“The parade is going to be at 11:00 a.m. and then to follow the parade, we have the opening ceremony, which is going to be on the main stage at the State Capitol, which is the best backdrop to have our opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m. To follow the opening ceremony is Little Mr. and Miss Independence. That’s for ages, I believe, 4 to 6-years-old and you can sign up that day, too,” she says.

Click here for more information. Salute to America is free and open to the public.

