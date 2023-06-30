Gas tax refund season is here

It’s that time of year again for Missouri drivers who save their fuel receipts.

Starting tomorrow, Missouri residents can begin submitting receipts for fuel purchases made between July 1st, 2022, and today (June 30th, 2023) in order to receive refunds on the state’s fuel tax. Those wanting refunds have to fill out Form 4923h, which can be submitted online. The deadline to do so is October 2nd.

The fuel tax rebate was enacted simultaneously with the fuel tax increase passed by lawmakers and signed by Governor Parson in 2021.

Apple I-phone users have the option of submitting gas receipts through the NoMOGasTax app.

Copyright 2023, Missourinet.