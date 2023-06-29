Royals will pick new stadium site “by the end of the summer”

Kansas City Royals team chairman and CEO John Sherman said the club is hoping to name a new stadium site “by the end of the summer.” Last fall, the Royals announced they would leave the Truman Sports Complex. The club has a lease that runs through the 2030 baseball season. Sherman said a new stadium could be ready for the ’27 or ‘28 season.

Two locations are in the running. One would be in downtown Kansas City, in Jackson County in East Village near the downtown loop. The second possible location is in Clay County, north of downtown across the river on a site that would allow the Royals to spread out on an 85-acre plot of land.

The Royals promised more than $1 billion in private investment for the stadium project, which would include an entertainment district and potential housing around the new ballpark. The team is estimating the project will cost more than $2 billion. Team ownership is asking for additional funding to come from public tax dollars along with city and state financial commitments. Sherman says an extension of the 3/8th-cent sales tax in Jackson County would raise anywhere from $300-$500 million.