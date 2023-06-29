Missouri bill aims to fast track licensing of doctors, social workers, and counselors moving to state

Missouri is in need of additional physicians and it could soon pick up the pace on licensing doctors who move to the state. Representative Patty Lewis, D-Kansas City, is awaiting a decision from Gov. Mike Parson on her bill. It is for physicians who meet the eligibility requirements from another state that is a member of a multi-state agreement, known as the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact.

“Instead of the physician wanting to get a license in their state, currently they have to get their college transcripts, tons of footwork and the process can take anywhere from four to six months to get them licensed in this state. And then with the licensure compact, it decreases the time just to a few weeks,” said Lewis.

Missouri is a member of several different compacts. Lewis said compacts are nothing new for the state.

“Increasing access to healthcare providers, removing barriers, these are things that will help to save lives of Missourians,” said Lewis.

The legislation is part of a licensing package for professional counselors. Senate Bill 70, sponsored by Sen. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, would also speed up licensing for social workers and counselors who move to Missouri from another state that is a member of the multi-state agreement.

The governor has until July 14 to make a decision on the plan.

