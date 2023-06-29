A cut and a shave at your local barber still in vogue (LISTEN)

Are traditional barbers a dying breed? Not so, says Susan Atterberry-Smith of Missouri Life Magazine. After taking a hit during the pandemic, local barber shops are returning and/or thriving as several of the barbers are upholding traditions started by family members or friends. They’re also adapting to the times. For example, The Fresh Cut Fresh Start program at 180V Barber Salon in Kansas City gives free haircuts to boys and young men at the beginning of the school year. You’ll also hear about 80-year-old Robin Rader. The people in the town of Marshfield either had their hair cut by her or know of someone else. She even encounters out-of-towners and you’ll hear of her story about a close shave with a black bear.

