Patrick Mahomes trash talks Curry and Klay before “The Match” (WATCH)

by | Jun 27, 2023 | News, Sports Features

Patrick Mahomes Screenshot @Wyche89 Steve Wyche/NFL Network

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sharpened their golf games this weekend at Patrick’s charity event in Hawaii ahead of Thursday’s “The Match,” pitting the Chiefs duo against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors. Steve Wyche of the NFL Network caught up with Patrick for some trash-talking, who says Travis Kelce is not the weakest link of this foursome.

The Match begins at 5:30 our time and can be watched on TNT, TruTV, and HLN.