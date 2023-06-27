Patrick Mahomes trash talks Curry and Klay before “The Match” (WATCH)

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sharpened their golf games this weekend at Patrick’s charity event in Hawaii ahead of Thursday’s “The Match,” pitting the Chiefs duo against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors. Steve Wyche of the NFL Network caught up with Patrick for some trash-talking, who says Travis Kelce is not the weakest link of this foursome.

The NFL MVP @PatrickMahomes is constantly raising money and awareness for his foundation @15andMahomies. His big golf tourney is going on Sunday on the Big Island. The dude also is competing to win and to follow that with a W over Steph Curry and Klay Thompson this week. pic.twitter.com/BJ1VuwpV4A — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) June 25, 2023

The Match begins at 5:30 our time and can be watched on TNT, TruTV, and HLN.