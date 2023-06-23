Events on opposite sides of abortion issue mark one-year anniversary of Dobbs ruling

Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs case, which overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed individual states to decide whether to keep or outlaw abortion.

The landmark decision is being remembered by both sides in the abortion debate. Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey teamed up with attorneys general in eight other states to host a fundraising drive for more than 60 pro-life crisis pregnancy centers across the U.S.

“It’s been one year since the United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and ushered in birthdays for more than 32,000 children after the destruction of the last fifty years,” Bailey said in a written statement. “My office is proud to be partnering with likeminded attorneys general and local pregnancy centers to cultivate a culture of life on the ground, as well as in the courtroom.”

The fundraiser ends Saturday.

Meanwhile, Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush of St. Louis strongly blasted last year’s ruling in a statement released Thursday.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of the overturn of Roe, let us remember the gut-wrenching pain felt around the country when we discovered an illegitimate Court rolled back protections for millions of people,” she said. “As devastating as this day was for reproductive justice, we must recognize that Roe was always the floor. Historically, our most marginalized communities have been denied or lacked access to health care coverage, affordable and safe housing, healthy environments, a living wage, and economic stability.

Bush is co-sponsoring a bill in the U.S. House that would provide federal grants to women who travel out of state to have an abortion.

