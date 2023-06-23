Doug Richey throws hat in state senate race

State Rep. Doug Richey (R-Excelsior Springs) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on March 8, 2021 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, has formally announced his bid for Missouri’s 21st Senatorial District seat. The seat is currently held by fellow Republican Denny Hoskins, who is running for Missouri Secretary of State.

Richey said his time preaching from the pulpit has prepared him for the role of senator.

“In that context, I’ve served people from all walks of life,” says Richey. “I’ve pastored farmers and bankers to welders and doctors, to people that hold a high school diploma to PhD’s. I’ve pastored people who were severely impoverished and those who are wealthy, and I think that that uniquely positions (a) need to serve in the Senate District.”

Richey is an outspoken conservative member of the Missouri House responsible for helping get the two transgender bills passed and sent to Governor Parson. Richey, when asked if that hurt his chances of getting elected, said he does not play the identity politics game.

Richey’s aspirations for state senate include bringing fiscal conservatism to the senate budget process. He also told Missourinet that he wants to fight woke ideology within state bureaucracy.

“You know, as a pastor, I’m not serving as a state rep nor will I serve as a senator to represent pastors,” he explains. “I’m looking to represent Missouri families that are trying to live their lives, that would like to be left alone and have their liberties protected and preserved.”

As a state representative, he previously helped boost funding for charter schools in St. Louis and Kansas City, instead of diverting local money that would go to traditional public schools and said, moving forward, he wants to stand up for education reform and school choice.

Getting necessary legislation across the finish line is one of the key reasons why he said he chose to run for state senate. Richey talked about how often good policy has died for lack of support, despite easily passing the Missouri House of Representatives.

“Thinking in light of not only the need of the people, but what is fundamentally right and what’s fundamentally wrong and communicating those important details,” he said. “I mean, that’s what I do, and I think in the Senate, because of the nature of the debate that takes place on the floor of the Senate, I will be able to put to use that skill set for the benefit of this district.”

He joins a primary field where fellow House member Kurtis Gregory, R-Marshall, is also running for the seat.

