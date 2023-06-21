Hawley co-sponsors bill to strip immunity from Artificial Intelligence companies

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R) speaks to Missourinet during an interview on March 25, 2020 (file photo courtesy of Senator Hawley's office)

Legislation in the U.S. Senate would deny Artificial Intelligence companies immunity from criminal prosecution and civil lawsuits for any AI content that inflicts “life-destroying” consequences on people.

The No Section 230 Immunity for AI Act is co-sponsored by U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.

“If some AI company out there uses my kids’ images, their pictures, to create some false video, a deep fake, that is exploitative of them, that is harmful in any way, I want to be able to sue them,” he told Missourinet. “I’m not gonna wait for some government agency to do anything – I want to be able to sue them.”

Hawley said the bill would act as a hammer against powerful tech companies whose AI capabilities are used to create such fake content.

“We know that AI is out there right now, scraping off of the Internet all of people’s personal information,” he said. “What’s gonna happen when your credit card data, for instance, everything you purchase, everywhere you’ve been, when that all gets fed into an AI model and then these companies use that to track you, to manipulate you?”

The bill is co-sponsored by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut.

