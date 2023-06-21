Got plastic? Missouri bill would allow credit cards for marijuana purchases

Missouri could be seeing green when it comes to the medical and recreational marijuana industries.

Since marijuana is not legalized on the federal level, banks and credit card companies typically won’t allow plastic to pay for marijuana. But the Missouri Legislature passed a bill this year that would get rid of this barrier.

Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, said his bill would also allow cannabis shops to keep their cash in bank and money accounts without getting in trouble with the feds.

“We’ve kind of created a complex dichotomy where you have these products being sold legally, but it’s still a federal legal concern,” according to Roberts. “It’s still illegal and there’s a lot of concern. You’ve got these businesses who are accepting cash and they’re not able to kind of share information with the banks and different credit unions.”

Roberts said that his aim is to protect the finances of Missouri’s marijuana businesses because government red tape has them stuck from being able to use banks.

“The lack of banking creates a public safety issue since it’s primarily a cash business, and without banking, there’s no safe way really to secure the cash or transport it. You’d have criminals knowing that these are organizations that have a lot of hard cash on hand. I do see it as a public safety measure as well,” he said.

Roberts said he’s received bipartisan support for the past several years he’s filed the bill.

“It’s interesting the bill has support from the Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri Division of Finance, the Division of Credit Unions and Bankers Association as well,” said Roberts. “So for each of these I filed, I don’t believe I’ve had any opposition to it. It’s just kind of really one of those common sense things to do for our financial institutions.”

Gov. Mike Parson has not yet made a decision on the bill, but Roberts expects the governor to sign the legislation.

