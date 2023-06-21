Bailey skips deadline to forward fiscal notes for abortion proposals, appeals to Missouri Supreme Court

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey continues to resist handing over the State Auditor’s cost estimates for several proposed abortion amendments to the Secretary of State’s office.

Bailey bypassed the 24-hour deadline for handing over the estimated costs of several proposed constitutional amendments that would make abortion fully legal again in Missouri. Under the state law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, the only abortions legally allowed in Missouri are when the mother’s life is in danger.

Bailey is appealing Cole County District Judge Jon Beetem’s ruling and wants the Missouri Supreme Court to decide the matter. Beetem ruled Tuesday that Bailey failed to perform the duties of his office when he refused to approve the fiscal notes of the 11 proposed ballot initiatives.

State Auditor and fellow Republican Scott Fitzpatrick said there would be no estimated costs or savings to state government, though local governments could lose about $51,000 a year and that there could be an “unknown impact” financially. Bailey contends the proposals, if passed by voters, would cost Missouri more than $12 billion a year in Medicaid funding.

