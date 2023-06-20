Missouri’s summer could be wetter than normal

The weather outside has been frightful since the state has seen drought erase away those typically expected spring showers. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center said Missouri could be in store for a wetter than normal summer.

“In terms of precipitation, there is a pretty good chance, a 40-50% chance of above normal precipitation, which, for a lot of the area, if that happens, it would be much welcome, given, especially the dryness and drought in a lot of the state,” said meteorologist Jayson Gosselin with the St. Louis office.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 90% of Missouri is experiencing some form of dryness. Extreme drought is widening in the central part of the state and several areas are now in moderate to severe drought.

Gosselin also expects to see a handful of days of really hot weather this summer.

“We don’t see a strong signal relative to normal,” he explained. “So above or below normal, kind of equal chances. But, even in a normal, I will say in a normal summer, a lot of locations see one or two days where you hit 100 degrees, and again, that’s the actual air temperature. There’s usually several more days where the heat index is well above 100 degrees. Barring an unusually cool summer, we’ll have at least some hot and humid weather.”

Before you head out the door, check your local weather forecast to see if extreme heat, humidity, or severe weather is in store.

