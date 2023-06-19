Looking for free summer meals for the kids? Find a Missouri summer food program site here

Free meals are being served to children at hundreds of locations in Missouri this summer.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the Summer Food Service Program is designed to provide breakfast, lunch, suppers and/or snacks to children living in eligible areas during the summer months. Community organizations serve the meals at schools, churches, parks, swimming pools, YMCA locations, Boys and Girls Clubs, and other spots where children gather when school is not in session.

Food is provided to all children that attend the meal service location. Children do not have to register.

Meals will be served to children age 18 and under. They are also given to individuals age 18 to 21 that have been determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in an established school program for the mentally or physically disabled.

For families without access to the internet, summer meal sites in the area can also be found by texting the phrase “Summer Meals” to the text number 914-342-7744.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact the USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To view the interactive map showing where the summer meal sites are, when they operate, what they will be serving, etc., click here.

Other information about the program can be found here.

