History made during Miss Missouri competition

For the first time since the teen program started, a panel of judges has crowned two sister queens as Miss Missouri’s Teen and Miss Missouri.

Miss Southern Missouri Hayley Leach of St Louis is the new Miss Missouri. The judges crowned, Gracyn Rouse, Miss Southern Missouri’s Teen, as the new Miss Missouri’s Teen.

During the competition over the weekend, Leach performed a monologue or Her Story about the history of Miss America and its importance for women during the talent portion. She showcased her style in a strapless teal gown with an art-deco inspired neckline and full length skirt during the evening gown. Leach represented her Community Service Initiative, “See the Able, Not the Label” autism awareness.

Leach is a student from the St. Louis School of Law at Washington University where she is studying labor and employment law.

She is the daughter of William and Rebecca Leach.

As the new Miss Missouri, Leach receives a $14,000 scholarship.

Leach will begin preparations for Miss America. A date for the national competition has not been announced.

Rouse, the daughter of Adam and Leah Rouse of Thayer, will get a $7,000 scholarship.

She will also begin preparations for the Miss America’s Teen competition.

By Matt Pilger of Missourinet affiliate KXEO in Mexico.