Missouri receives reports of livestock sale barn owing cash to cattle farmers

Schubert Livestock Sales, LLC in Sarcoxie, Jasper County, has reportedly not fulfilled its obligation to pay producers selling livestock at their auction site.

Livestock producers who recently sold animals there and have not received payment from the sale should file a claim with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Someone affected by the failure of a livestock buyer, referred to as the Principal, to pay for livestock purchased in a transaction under the Packers and Stockyards Act can submit a claim.

According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, you have 60 days from the sale date to file a claim against the bond, which includes non-sufficient funds checks.

Schubert Livestock Sales did make a social media post on Sunday morning saying: “Our current location has sold to new owners. We are in the process of relocating and will be up and running again in the very near future. Stay tuned to our page for updates. Can’t wait to see you all again very soon!”

The claim form can be found here, along with instructions, if needed. If you have any questions, call the Missouri Department of Agriculture Health Division at (573) 751 – 3377.

