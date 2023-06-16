Looking for an elevated outdoor escape? Missouri has glamping options

If you’re looking to enjoy the great outdoors this summer but with amenities that make you feel a little more at home, Missouri has several glamping options. The elevated outdoor escape could also be a great alternative to a summer getaway that costs much more cash.

Stephen Foutes, the director of the Missouri Division of Tourism, said some Missouri State Parks have glamping sites.

“So to me, glamping kind of means you’re kind of outdoors, but maybe you have some of the modern conveniences with you. So your tent might be air conditioned, has working shower and restroom facilities in it, you might have a king or queen size bed. So you’re kind of roughing it, but not super roughing it,” he said.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park yurts

The yurts have three large windows to enjoy the view and a dome skylight that can be opened for ventilation. They feature a log futon, log futon bunk bed, a dorm-size refrigerator, microwave, coffee table, lamp, air conditioner and heater.

Table Rock State Park

Table Rock State Park offers a premium yurt with two bedrooms, a private bathroom, full kitchen, TV, heating and air conditioning. Linens are provided. The outdoor picnic table, barbecue grill, fire ring and lantern post will remind you that you are, in fact, camping.

Pomme de Terre State Park

Each yurt at Pomme de Terre State Park features a log futon, a log futon bunk bed, a dorm-size refrigerator, air conditioning and heat.

Missouri also has private glamping sites.

Hawley Farm Glamping

In the heart of Missouri farm country, Hawley Farm Glamping offers safari-style tents (and a yurt) near the town of Hamilton. The tents and yurt are equipped with a queen-size bed, portable air conditioner and cooler, and each campsite has a private solar shower. The hosts provide the makings for s’mores around your campfire and bring breakfast to your campsite each morning. The 210-acre farm has hiking trails and a pond for fishing and swimming.

Glamping St. Louis

Located at the River Island Marina in St. Charles, this glamping site is just minutes from St. Louis area attractions. Safari-style “floating” tents sit on private docks on a channel leading to the Mississippi River. Each tent has a king-size bed, a sofa that converts to a full-size bed, heating and air conditioning, a mini refrigerator, coffee maker, a fire ring, and a deck. A private bathroom for each tent is located in the lodge nearby. Several cabins are also available.

Camp Long Creek

Taking glamping to the next level, Camp Long Creek is located on the shores of Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri. The luxury tents include king-size canopy beds and chandeliers, are heated and air conditioned, and include a table and chairs, small refrigerator, and a private bathroom with a shower. Some of the tents have outdoor tubs surrounded by a privacy fence. The camp, which also has “shepherds huts” and cottages, offers an outdoor pool, beach access, boat rentals, fishing and hiking.

The Magic Tipi Retreat

Located near Park Hills, the Magic Tipi Retreat includes a picnic table, barbecue grill and fire pit. Inside, you’ll find a queen-size bed. A private bath house a short walk away offers hot showers. Candles, firewood and ingredients for s’mores are provided.

Lost Hill Lake

In St. Clair, Lost Hill Lake has five renovated buses and campers outfitted with beds and porches. It has private hiking trails and lake access to connect with nature.

Copyright © 2023