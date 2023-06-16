Expect traffic delays on I-70 in central Missouri this weekend

Traffic delays are to be expected this weekend on Interstate 70 in central Missouri’s Boone County. Beginning this evening, traffic on I-70 heading west will be moved onto the new Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport.

This will mark the first traffic to use the new westbound bridge constructed as part of the Rocheport Bridge project.

The Route BB interchange will also be impacted by the MoDOT construction as the Route BB bridge over I-70 will be demolished this weekend for reconstruction.

The changeup will reduce traffic to one lane on westbound I-70 and traffic at Exit 115 (Route BB interchange) will be rerouted from 7:00 p.m. this evening, through 5:00 a.m. Monday, June 19.

MoDOT detailed the traffic impacts below:

I-70 impacts June 16 – 19:

Eastbound I-70 will narrow to one lane as traffic crosses and exits the existing Rocheport Bridge. Drivers will then be directed up and over the ramps at Exit 115 and back onto I-70 eastbound into two lanes.

Westbound I-70 will be narrowed to one lane as travelers approach Exit 115. Motorists will go over the on/off ramps and continue onto the newly constructed westbound Rocheport Bridge, where they will be able to use both lanes.

Route BB bridge replacement impacts, June 16 – late October:

Eastbound traffic on I-70 will not be able to use Exit 115 to access Route BB.

Route BB traffic will not be able to access eastbound I-70 at the overpass.

A signed detour will be in place over Spur 240, U.S. Route 40, and Route J (Exit 117).

Eastbound traffic will shift to the new bridge in late July. Following the shift, the old Rocheport Bridge will be demolished and a new eastbound one will begin.

The entire project is slated to be finished in late 2024.

