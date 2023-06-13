Huge backlog of Sunshine Law requests at Missouri Attorney General’s office

There’s a huge backlog of Sunshine Law requests waiting for responses from the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

The Missouri Independent reports that there are 374 pending records requests, 150 of them filed after Andrew Bailey took office in January. The rest were filed during Eric Schmitt’s tenure as Attorney General.

Jean Maneke, attorney for the Missouri Press Association, told the Independent that responsiveness from the Attorney General’s office is “almost nonexistent.”

An official with the Attorney General’s office said they’re making a “good faith effort to process Sunshine requests as quickly as possible.”

