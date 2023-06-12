Missouri on pace to become the 6th largest cannabis market in the United States

Missouri appears to be on its way to becoming the sixth-largest adult-use marijuana market in the United States.

The publication Cannabis Business Times published an article stating that Missouri is already outpacing some long-time marijuana markets, including Washington, Oregon, and Nevada. According to Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulations, $348.8 million’s worth of recreational cannabis was purchased in Missouri between February and May of this year. Add in medical cannabis sales and that figure jumps to more $471.1 million dollars over the past four months.

“Missouri’s quick ascension into a top-six cannabis market shows that the recipe of low-tax, customer-friendly access, and tremendous community buy-in, is maximizing this industry’s impact on the Missouri economy,” Andrew Mullins, MoCannTrade Executive Director said in a prepared statement. “Cannabis sales have already generated $100 million in revenue to Missouri, with total sales of $1.2 billion, and more than 15,000 direct jobs created. After just the first four months of adult use sales, it’s apparent that Missouri is proving to be one of the most successful launches of a new marijuana market in the country’s history and a roadmap for other states to follow.”

Missouri voters legalized recreational marijuana use last fall.

Copyright 2023, Missourinet.