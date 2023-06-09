Missouri’s congressional delegation reacts to Trump indictment

U.S. President Donald Trump motions to the crowds as he exits Air Force One upon his arrival at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis on March 14, 2018. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Members of Missouri’s congressional delegation are sounding off about the federal criminal indictment against former president Donald Trump for his handling of classified documents found at his estate in Florida.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that the indictment poses a threat to the entire country, not just to Trump.

“This is about whether any American, any American, can expect the due process of law,” Hawley said. “And make no mistake, if (U.S. Attorney General) Merrick Garland can send a SWAT team to the homes of pro-life Catholics to terrorize them, if he can call parents domestic terrorists, if he can jail or try to jail Biden’s political opponents, he can do whatever he wants to any American. That is what this is about.”

Seventh Dist. U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Missouri, called it “disgusting,” and in a Twitter post accused the Justice Department of going after Trump while “refusing to investigate” President Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Meanwhile, First Dist. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, celebrated the indictment on Twitter, saying that the “former white supremacist-in-chief…must be held accountable.”

Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, also spoke out.

According to national reports, Trump is scheduled to be arraigned in a federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

