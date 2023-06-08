Missouri AG Bailey seeks to remove Iron County sheriff from office

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is attempting to remove the sheriff of Iron County from office.

Bailey, a Republican, has filed a quo warranto motion against Iron County Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett. It’s in connection to a case in which authorities say Sheriff Burkett used his authority and office to help Rick Gaston, an Iron County resident, try and kidnap his estranged wife and return custody of their kids to him.

“Missourians have seen firsthand what happens when elected officials fail to enforce the law, and my office is not going to stand by and let it happen again,” Bailey said in a news release. “I am moving for the removal of the Iron County Sheriff, and I demand that he resign effective immediately.”

Burkett is charged with:

– one count of participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, a class B felony;

– one count of tampering with a victim, a class D felony;

– one count of attempted kidnapping in the third degree, a class B misdemeanor;

– one count of stalking in the first degree, a class E felony;

– one count of stalking in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor;

– one count of unlawful obtaining of criminal history information, a class A misdemeanor;

– one count of unlawful disclosure of criminal history information, a class A misdemeanor;

– one count of misuse of emergency telephone services, a class B misdemeanor;

– one count of making a false report, a class B misdemeanor.

Burkett has pleaded not guilty. He’s still in office but barred from performing his duties as sheriff until the case is resolved.

