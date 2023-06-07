Public Comment period begins for MoDOT’s latest transportation improvement program

The Missouri Department of Transportation is now taking public comments on its latest Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP.

The plan allocates $14 billion over five years and includes numerous projects, including the widening of Interstate 70 to six lanes across Missouri. It also includes upgrades to railroad crossings, fixing low-volume minor state roads, and numerous repairs and upgrades to bridges.

The comment period closes July 6th. Anyone who wants to see the five-year plan and submit comments can do so here.

Copyright 2023, Missourinet.