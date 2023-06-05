Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources releases drought relief plan

One Missouri state agency has developed a strategy for combatting drought conditions.

The Department of Natural Resources has released its Drought Mitigation and Response Plan, within days of Gov. Mike Parson declaring a drought alert.

Michael Weller is surface water section chief for the department. Much of the response plan is geared towards helping the agriculture industry.

“Using administrative rules for grazing or for haying operations when hay can be moved on highways,” Weller said. “(It includes) opening up additional water supplies for livestock from state lands.”

Weller also gives some examples of how homeowners can reduce water use during these dry times.

“Water efficient fixtures that homeowners can install to help reduce their water use,” he said. “If they’re going to irrigate their lawn…irrigate it early in the morning when relative humidity is highest. That will help get them the most bang for their buck when it comes to their water use.”

More information on the drought alert can be found at dnr.mo.gov.

