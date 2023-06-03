Chiefs prep for White House visit

The White House is expected to have a team of red and yellow on Monday. The Kansas City Chiefs are visiting the White House next week. President Biden has invited the Super Bowl LVII champions to visit his residence in Washington, D.C.

Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a 38-35 nailbiter Super Bowl victory this year.

The tradition of sports champions visiting the White House has been going on for years. The pandemic prevented the Chiefs from visiting the White House in 2020 following their Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers.

What will be on the White House menu for the visit is unknown.

