Annual vehicle stops report published; Black drivers in Missouri still pulled over more often, but rate drops

Black drivers in Missouri are still more likely to be pulled over by law enforcement than white drivers, though the frequency of stops has dropped.

The annual Vehicle Stops Report, published by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, shows the disparity rate for Black drivers dropping from 1.68 in 2021 to 1.59 last year. The disparity rate for white drivers was still much lower, at 0.94, also down slightly from 0.95 two years ago.

The disparity rate for Hispanic drivers increased from 0.72 in 2021 0.76 last year. The jump was bigger for Asian drivers, from 0.43 to 0.49, and the disparity rate for Native American drivers crept up from 0.42 to 0.45.

The Vehicle Stops Report was created by a bill passed by Missouri lawmakers in the year 2000. You can view the full report here.

Copyright 2023, Missourinet.