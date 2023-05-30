First day in the books for Missouri’s national spelling bee students

The big words are back. The 95th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee is on with seven young Missouri students who made it to the annual American literacy tradition.

The Missouri students among the 231 spellers from across the country are:

•Aanya Shetty, a seventh grader, from Columbia

•Garrett Fry, a seventh grader, from Blue Springs

•Mariah Coffey, a sixth grader, from Harrisonville

•Colby Armes, a sixth grader, from Farmington

• Tyler Tang, a fifth grader, from Springfield

• Julianna Mullins, an eighth grader, from Trenton

• Sonia Kulkarni, a seventh grader, from St. Louis

Three students from the Show Me State advance to Wednesday’s quarterfinals: Aanya Shetty, Garrett Fry, and Sonia Kulkarni. The rest will head back to Missouri.

Here is the national spelling bee schedule:

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, May 31, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m CST on ion Plus

Semifinals: Wednesday, May 31, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. CST on ion

Finals: Thursday, June 1, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. CST on ion

