Missouri AG’s office had no authority to rescind mask mandates, judge rules

The Missouri Attorney General’s office had no authority to rescind mask mandates imposed by public schools across the state. That’s the ruling from a circuit court judge in Kansas City.

The ruling by Circuit Judge Marco Roldan states that former Attorney General Eric Schmitt had no legal standing to sue numerous school districts that implemented mask mandates in order to fight the spread of COVID-19. The decision cited a Cole County ruling that declared orders issued by local health departments to stop the spread to be unconstitutional, but that school districts were not involved in the case and school boards not mentioned in the 2021 ruling.

There’s been no response yet from the current Attorney General, Andrew Bailey. Schmitt is now Missouri’s junior U.S. Senator.

