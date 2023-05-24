On the road again: Missouri switches gears for trucker drivers to submit required documents

Missouri truck drivers will no longer have to stand in line at a state license office to hand in their self-certification and medical exam information. The Missouri Department of Revenue is now allowing drivers with a Commercial Driver’s License to submit that information in a somewhat more modern way – by email or fax.

The state agency says the change not only helps CDL drivers but is also expected to reduce the number of customers waiting in lines at license offices. The previous way often required truck drivers to take time off work or risk getting stalled roadside—sometimes in another state—due to an expired certificate.

“Since becoming Director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, I have made it my mission to transform the Department and lead it to achieve its vision of providing every customer the best experience every time,” Wayne Wallingford, Director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, said in a news release. “To that end, we discovered a need to make the process of maintaining a commercial driver license more convenient and we worked with Missouri lawmakers to take steps to eliminate an unnecessary burden for our CDL customers. This is just one in myriad ways we are working to better serve the 6 million Missourians who depend upon the services we provide.”

For more information on the CDL requirements, visit https://dor.mo.gov/driver-license/issuance/commercial/

