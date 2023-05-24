Eigel not happy about failure to pass property tax relief

A proposal that would have reduced property taxes on autos, farm equipment, and other personal property failed to make it across the finish line during this year’s legislative session. The bill sponsored by State Senator Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, would have lowered the personal property tax rate from 33-1/3 percent to 31 percent.

“We (have) got to get something done on personal property tax, which affects every household in the state,” he said. “I just don’t think that you should have to pay rent to the government for owning a car every December 1st.”

Eigel said fellow Republicans left his bill behind in order to focus on sports betting, which didn’t pass, either.

“Senators saw an opportunity to try to leverage that bill for the sports betting bill,” he said. “Unfortunately, it became quickly clear, long before 6:00 p.m. on Friday (May 12th), that it wasn’t going to work and all they were going to end up doing was costing the state a personal property tax cut. But they, you know, unfortunately they refuse to relent. And now we have nothing.”

Eigel also confirmed on Missourinet affiliate KCMO in Kansas City that he’s considering a run for Missouri governor.

