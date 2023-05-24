Bailey urges KC Board of Police Commissioners to enforce transgender bills once they become law

While Kansas City’s police chief is saying her department won’t enforce a pair of transgender bills if they’re signed into law, Missouri’s Attorney General is now attempting to go over her head.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey has sent a letter to the state-run Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, urging board members to enforce the laws once they take effect August 28th. That’s assuming they’re not vetoed, but Governor Mike Parson is expected to sign them into law.

Senate Bill 39 would ban transgender athletes from playing female sports, and Senate Bill 49 would charge medical providers for ‘coercing’ anyone under 18 years old to undergo a gender transition.

The Kansas City Council, meanwhile, has voted to become a sanctuary city for those seeking to transition.

