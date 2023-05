The Missouri Valley College rodeo teams are headed to the national rodeo championships in Casper, Wyoming starting June 11. This is after men’s team captured a seventh-straight Ozark Region title, and the women’s team was reserve champion, which is the #2 rank.

Head Coach Ken Mason was named the Ozark Region Coach of the Year and he spoke with Missourinet’s Ashley Byrd about his teams’ successes.

Listen to the segment from Show Me Today (9:23) https://cdn.missourinet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/MVC-Rodeo-Team-Coach.mp3