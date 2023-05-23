Missouri wants to shore up fishing and hunting permit prices

Anglers fish for trout at Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon (file photo courtesy of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources website)

Missouri is targeting the price of most hunting permits, as well as fishing, trapping, and commercial permit prices. The Missouri Conservation Commission has given initial approval to the proposed increases.

Missouri Department of Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley said, on average, most resident hunting and fishing permit prices would be adjusted by about $1.

A news release from the state Conservation Department said most permit prices have remained the same for the past 20 years while costs for goods and services have increased significantly since then. The agency said it manages more than 1,000 conservation areas along with nature centers, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries, and other facilities.

Missouri is home to more than 1 million anglers, 500,000 hunters, and several thousand trappers. The department issues nearly 2.6 million hunting, fishing, and trapping permits each year.

“Compared to other states, Missouri permit prices are in the middle-to-lower end of the scale and would still be a bargain,” said Parker Pauley. “The average price of a resident firearm deer permit for surrounding states is $54 compared to Missouri’s proposed price of $18.”

For more information about the proposed permit price changes, click here.

Comments can be submitted about the changes from July 4 to August 2, click here.

