Lawsuit over abortion citizens ballot initiative set for trial June 7th

A trial date has been set in the lawsuit over delays in getting signatures for a proposed constitutional amendment that would make most abortions legal again in Missouri.

The case will be heard June 7th in Cole County Circuit Court in Jefferson City, according to Case-net. The ACLU of Missouri is seeking to force the state to begin circulating petitions for the ballot initiative. That portion of the process is on hold because the Secretary of State’s office has not yet received the estimated cost to the state if abortion rights are added to the Missouri Constitution.

State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has produced a cost estimate, but Attorney General Andrew Bailey is refusing to pass it on to the Secretary of State, saying the estimate is way too low.

