Kehoe lists four early priorities if he’s elected Missouri governor

Mike Kehoe is running for governor of Missouri. The current Lieutenant Governor made his official announcement last week.

In an interview with Missourinet, Kehoe listed four early priorities he wants to accomplish if he’s elected governor.

“The first one is working with communities and our police departments to get our communities safe again,” he said. “We don’t want to defund the police. We want to protect the police and give them the assets (they need). We want to make sure they have the right tools to make sure they can keep and get these communities back and safe.”

Kehoe said his other early priorities are expanding school choice, growing the agriculture industry, and creating a job-friendly environment.

“Education is a huge issue, giving parents and children the choice to make sure they’re getting the right educational opportunities,” he said. “Growing our state’s agriculture industry — I’m a first-generation farmer (so) I have a unique look at what it takes to work with Missouri’s 95,000 family farmers.”

Kehoe continued, “Economic development — providing jobs and opportunities, growing businesses — I think we should create an environment that lets businesses grow and new businesses locate here.”

The official filing period to run for public office in Missouri will kick off next February.

So far, the Republican field for governor includes Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. State Senator Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, is also considering a run for governor.

