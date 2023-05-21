Missouri semi driver killed in crash with train

A semi driver reportedly failed to stop at a railroad crossing and struck a Norfolk Southern train on Sunday in Monroe County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the truck driver, Russell Minnis, 65, of Higbee, died at the crash scene.

The collision caused several of the train cars to derail – closing traffic in the area along Highway 24 near Madison.

Missourinet affiliate WGEM-TV reported the semi contained fertilizer and the train was shipping rocks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crossing was equipped with a crossbar, bell, and warning light.

An investigation is underway.

