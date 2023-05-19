Missouri is still dry, but not as much as last week

Dry conditions have improved across Missouri in the last week, thanks to some much-needed rain.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows the extreme or severe drought conditions have declined compared to previous week. There’s still extreme drought in central Missouri, but the dry conditions have lessened.

Most of the southern half of the state and extreme northwest Missouri are not currently dealing with dry conditions whatsoever.

To view Missouri’s drought conditions on the U.S. Drought Monitor, click here.

