Smoke creeping into Missouri sky from Canada wildfires

Wildfires in Canada have made the skies hazy in Missouri.

The National Weather Service says the sun might look a bit “milky” and the sky might not be as bright and blue because of the wildfire smoke creeping into the region.

A plus is there could be some nice sunsets and sunrises in Missouri for the next few days.

The high-altitude smoke could stick around until Friday or so. It is not expected to impact Missouri’s air quality.

Since the beginning of May, western Canada has had more than 100 wildfires.

