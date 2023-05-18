CDC: Missouri had 2,200 drug overdose deaths in 2022

New federal data shows the number of drug overdose deaths in Missouri remained virtually the same in 2022 compared to the previous year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Missouri reported nearly 2,200 drug overdose deaths last year.

According to Missouri’s opioid overdose death dashboard, most of the state’s overdose deaths involve non-heroin opioids. Another glaring figure shows the number of people who have died from an overdose has increased by about 900 since 2016.

Missouri’s neighboring states with higher figures last year are Illinois with 3,800, Tennessee with more than 3,700 and Kentucky with about 2,300.

An estimated 110,000 people died last year in the U.S. from a drug overdose. That’s about 2% higher than the previous year’s figure.

In 2021, the U.S. had about a 15% increase in drug overdose deaths and a 30% increase in 2020.

