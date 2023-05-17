WonderWorks Branson showing support to teachers with free admission (LISTEN)

WonderWorks Branson will be celebrating educators all month long. Throughout the month of May, all teachers and educational support staff are invited to take advantage of free admission to this exciting attraction. WonderWorks strives to strengthen its ties with local teachers, all while giving educators a chance to have fun with their colleagues, family, and friends as they explore the over 100 hands-on exhibits. Faith Bovo of WonderWorks joined Show Me Today to talk about some of the cool exhibits they have to offer for kids of all ages.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

