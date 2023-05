Navigating the legal system can be a daunting task. Today, Missourinet’s Bob Priddy and Farah Fite from the Missouri Bar podcast talk to Springfield Attorney Jason Krebs about Disability Law.

All are part of the Missouri Bar’s program “Is It Legal To.”

Click here to listen to the full podcast.

More topics from the Missouri Bar are available at missourilawyershelp.org/isitlegalto.