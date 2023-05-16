Missouri attorney general pulls the plug on transgender health care restrictions

The Missouri Secretary of State’s website says Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s emergency rules on transgender healthcare have been terminated. The move comes less than one week after the Missouri Legislature passed transgender health care limits for people under 18.

Bailey, a Republican, submitted the limits on hormone therapy and gender transitions for children and adults, unless certain conditions are met. Under his rules, Missouri would have required patients to get a full psychiatric assessment, be screened for autism, have at least 15 hourly therapy sessions over a minimum of 18 months, among other things.

The restrictions triggered the ACLU of Missouri and Lambda Legal, an LGBTQ legal organization, to file a lawsuit seeking to block the implementation of the restrictions. Bailey’s decision is expected to end the court fight.

The Missouri Legislature passed Senate Bill 49 last week, which would ban doctors from prescribing or giving cross-sex hormones or puberty-blocking drugs to any person under 18 years old. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, would also ban physicians from doing gender transition surgery on minors. Doctors who violate the bill could have their medical license revoked. Violations could also be grounds for a cause of action in a lawsuit against the health provider.

“We were standing in the gap unless and until the General Assembly decided to take action on this issue,” said Bailey. “The General Assembly has now filled that gap with a statute. I’m proud to have shed light on the experimental nature of these procedures, and will continue to do everything in my power to make Missouri the safest state in the nation for children.”

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, released the following statement:

“Andrew Bailey grossly overstepped his legal authority, and everyone knows it. So, it isn’t surprising he withdrew his unconstitutional rule knowing another embarrassing court defeat was inevitable. Missourians deserve an attorney general worthy of the office, not one who persecutes innocent Missourians for political gain,” said Quade.

Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign the bill.

